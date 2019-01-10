Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Delicious, easy dinners

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Rainbow Peanut Pad Thai

Ingredients

8 Oz Annie Chun's Pad Thai Rice Noodles

1/2 cup(s) Ottavio Toasted Extra Virgin Sesame Oil, divided

1 Lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup(s) yellow squash, julienned

1/2 red bell pepper, julienned

1/2 medium yellow onion, julienned

1/2 cup(s) matchstick carrots

1 large egg, beaten

1 1/4 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Thai Peanut Sauce

2 Tsp Sambal Oelek Chili Paste

2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup(s) dry roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

1/4 cup(s) fresh basil, chopped

1/2 small lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

1) Cook pad thai noodles per package instructions, drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to

keep from sticking.

2) Preheat 2 tablespoons Ottavio Sesame Oil in large 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add

shrimp, tossing to coat with oil. Spread evenly and cook just until chicken is no longer pink,

about 3 minutes. Add squash, bell pepper, onion, and carrots. Cook 2 minutes, just until

everything is fragrant and vegetables are starting to brown.

3) Add beaten egg and stir to combine, let egg cook 1 minute, until just set. Stir in remaining

sesame oil, cooked noodles, peanut sauce, and soy sauce. Turn heat up to high and stir

constantly, 5 minutes, until noodles are just starting to brown. Serve hot garnished with

peanuts, basil, and lime wedges.

Acai Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

Ingredients

2 1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

1 Tbsp Mi Tienda Achiote Seasoning

12 Oz Better Way Provisions Acai Chipotle Dressing

3 .1000 Oz Mexican Chocolate, chopped

12 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed

1/2 cup(s) Cacique Crema Mexicana

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Queso Fresco

1/4 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1) Combine shredded rotisserie chicken, achiote seasoning, and 1/4 cup each acai chipotle

sauce and crema mexicana.

2) In 8-inch skillet, combine remaining acai chipotle sauce and chopped chocolate over

medium heat. Stirring constantly, cook until chocolate is completely melted, about 8

minutes.

3) Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare 8-by-11 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add

2 tablespoons chipotle chocolate mixture to the bottom, spreading to cover the bottom.

Divide chicken mixture evenly between tortillas, about 3 tablespoons each. Place in

casserole dish and top with remaining chipotle chocolate mix, crema mexicana, and queso

fresco. Place in oven uncovered 10 to 15 minutes, until sauce is beginning to bubble. Serve

hot garnished with cilantro.

