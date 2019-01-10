Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Delicious, easy dinners

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Rainbow Peanut Pad Thai
Ingredients
8 Oz Annie Chun's Pad Thai Rice Noodles
1/2 cup(s) Ottavio Toasted Extra Virgin Sesame Oil, divided
1 Lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup(s) yellow squash, julienned
1/2 red bell pepper, julienned
1/2 medium yellow onion, julienned
1/2 cup(s) matchstick carrots
1 large egg, beaten
1 1/4 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Thai Peanut Sauce
2 Tsp Sambal Oelek Chili Paste
2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup(s) dry roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
1/4 cup(s) fresh basil, chopped
1/2 small lime, cut into wedges
Instructions
1) Cook pad thai noodles per package instructions, drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to
keep from sticking.
2) Preheat 2 tablespoons Ottavio Sesame Oil in large 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add
shrimp, tossing to coat with oil. Spread evenly and cook just until chicken is no longer pink,
about 3 minutes. Add squash, bell pepper, onion, and carrots. Cook 2 minutes, just until
everything is fragrant and vegetables are starting to brown.
3) Add beaten egg and stir to combine, let egg cook 1 minute, until just set. Stir in remaining
sesame oil, cooked noodles, peanut sauce, and soy sauce. Turn heat up to high and stir
constantly, 5 minutes, until noodles are just starting to brown. Serve hot garnished with
peanuts, basil, and lime wedges.
Acai Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients
2 1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
1 Tbsp Mi Tienda Achiote Seasoning
12 Oz Better Way Provisions Acai Chipotle Dressing
3 .1000 Oz Mexican Chocolate, chopped
12 6-inch corn tortillas, warmed
1/2 cup(s) Cacique Crema Mexicana
1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Queso Fresco
1/4 cup(s) cilantro, chopped
Instructions
1) Combine shredded rotisserie chicken, achiote seasoning, and 1/4 cup each acai chipotle
sauce and crema mexicana.
2) In 8-inch skillet, combine remaining acai chipotle sauce and chopped chocolate over
medium heat. Stirring constantly, cook until chocolate is completely melted, about 8
minutes.
3) Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare 8-by-11 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add
2 tablespoons chipotle chocolate mixture to the bottom, spreading to cover the bottom.
Divide chicken mixture evenly between tortillas, about 3 tablespoons each. Place in
casserole dish and top with remaining chipotle chocolate mix, crema mexicana, and queso
fresco. Place in oven uncovered 10 to 15 minutes, until sauce is beginning to bubble. Serve
hot garnished with cilantro.
