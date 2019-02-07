Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Alamo Beer mustards

Arnold Palmer Chicken

Ingredients

1 1/2 Lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup(s) Vela Farms Sweet Tea Marinade, divided

2 large lemons, sliced

3 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Lemon Pepper Sear-n-Crust

Instructions

1) Place chicken, 1/3 cup Vela Farms Sweet Tea Marinade, and 1 sliced lemon in a sealable bag.

2) Toss to coat and place in fridge at least 20 minutes to overnight.

3) Preheat grill or skillet over medium high heat. Remove chicken from marinade, shaking off excess liquid.

4) Carefully place on grill or skillet cooking 6 to 8 minutes per side until internal temperature reaches 165°F and juices run clear.

5) Serve with remaining lemons and sweet tea marinade.

Draught House Potato Salad

Ingredients

2 1/2 Lb red potatoes, rinsed and cut into 2-inch cubes

1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Memphis BBQ Seasoning

5 Oz Deep River Specialty Foods Alamo White Beer Mustard

12 Oz H-E-B Whip Salad Dressing

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1/4 cup(s) fresh cilantro, chopped

4 slices Better than Good Bacon, cooked and crumbled

Instructions

1) In a large pot, boil potatoes for 8 to 10 minutes, until fork tender.

2) Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, mix the whip salad dressing, mustard, and Memphis BBQ seasoning.

3) Gently fold boiled potatoes, cilantro, bacon, and cheese into mixture.

4) Chill at least 2 hours until ready to serve.

