Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Add some flair to dinner with these Texas recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Humble House Creamed Corn

Ingredients

3 cup(s) H-E-B Frozen Super Sweet Corn, divided

1/2 cup(s) red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup(s) heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup(s) Humble House Ancho & Morita Sauce

1/2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Just Right Burger Spice

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese

1/4 cup(s) fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1) (This step is optional, but adds a lot of flavor) Pulse 1 cup of frozen corn in food processor

until a paste has formed. Set aside.

2) Preheat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add corn and bell pepper, stirring

occasionally, just until starting to brown, about 4 minutes.

3) Add blended corn, heavy whipping cream, Humble House Ancho & Morita Sauce, and

Adam's Reserve Just Right Burger Spice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 8 to 10

minutes until cream is starting to thicken.

4) Fold in shredded cheese and cilantro. Serve warm as a side dish or with chips as a dip.

Better than Good Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Ingredients

16 Oz Central Market Vesuvio Pasta, cooked and cooled

1/2 cup(s) Better than Good Bacon Jam

1/2 cup(s) mayonnaise

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Jalapeno Ranch Seasoning

1/2 cup(s) shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup(s) frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup(s) matchstick carrots

Instructions

1) Combine mayonnaise, Better than Good Bacon Jam, and Adam's Reserve Jalapeno Ranch

Seasoning in large bowl.

2) Add remaining ingredients, stirring to evenly coat and distribute.

3) Place in refrigerator and chill at least 2 hours or until ready to serve.

Mustang Sally's Sticky Pulled Pork

Ingredients

8 1/2 Oz Vela Farms Mustang Grape Jelly

1 cup(s) Texas on the Plate Smoky Soppin Sauce

1/4 cup(s) yellow mustard

2 Tbsp Gourment Garden Ginger Paste

1/4 cup(s) Adam's Reserve Sweet Pork Rib Rub

3 Lb pork shoulder roast

2 medium red onions, roughly chopped

Instructions

1) Combine first 5 ingredients in slow cooker, stirring to combine.

2) Add pork shoulder roast and onions to liquid. Cover and set slow cooker to low for 7.5 hours

or high for 4.

3) Carefully remove meat from liquid and shred on cutting board. Serve with remaining juice on

hamburger buns, baked potatoes, French fries, or by itself.

* Chef's Note: Do it in your pressure cooker! Follow the first two instructions. Place lid on top and

set to manual high of 45 minutes. Natural release for 12 minutes.

* Chef’s Note: Recipe works great for ribs as well! Reduce time for a slow cooker to low for 6

hours or high for 2.5 hours and pressure cooker to 20 minutes.

