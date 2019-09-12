Cookin' Time With H-E-B: A taste of Mexico at home

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Blue Corn Tortillas

Ingredients

2 cup(s) Maseca Blue Corn masa flour

1 1/4 cup(s) water

Instructions

1) In a large bowl, combine Maseca masa flour with water. Mix thoroughly for 2 minutes until

you form a soft dough. if dough feels dry, add teaspoons of water one by one.

2) Dived dough into 16 equal balls approximately 1 ounce each. Cover with a damp cloth to

keep dough soft and moist.

3) Line a tortilla press with 2 sheets of thick plastic wrap. Place each ball between the two

sheets of plastic and press until each tortilla measures 5 in diameter.

4) Heat skillet or griddle on medium-high heat. Carefully peel off tortilla from plastic wrap. Cook

each tortilla for 30 seconds on each side, turning the tortilla for 3 times. Cover tortillas with a

cloth napkin to keep them soft and warm.

Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo

Ingredients

1 cup(s) vegetable oil

14 yellow corn tortillas

2 cup(s) Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce

1 Lb H-E-B Meal Simple Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

1 cup(s) Mexican crema

1 cup(s) cotija cheese, grated

1 cup(s) fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1) In a large deep skillet, heat oil to 350°F. Using kitchen tongs, fry the tortillas individually,

turning them once, for no more than 5 minutes on each side. Remove excess oil with paper

towels and keep warm.

2) In a separate deep large skillet, heat Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce, just until it is warm. Soak

tortillas in the warm sauce, one at a time for a few seconds, fill them with shredded chicken,

and sprinkle the meat with some of the sauce, roll them and place them seam side down on a

large plate. Top with rest of the sauce.

3) Serve enchiladas onto separate serving plates and top with crema, cotija cheese and

cilantro.

4) Serve enchiladas with rice and beans and enjoy!

Spicy & Zesty Pickled Red Onions

Ingredients

1 large red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Mango Citrus Chili Seasoning

1 cup(s) apple cider vinegar

Instructions

1) Place the sliced red onion in a mason jar or a container with a lid.

2) In a small pot, heat the vinegar, Citrus Chili Seasoning and garlic. Bring to a boil then

remove from heat.

3) Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the red onion. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or

overnight.

Tacos Al Pastor

Ingredients

2 1/2 Lb boneless pork shoulder, sliced to 1/4 inch slices

5 Tbsp Adams Reserve Al Pastor Seasoning

1/2 cup(s) white vinegar

3/4 cup(s) pineapple juice

1 small pineapple, skinned and sliced into 2 inch rounds

Instructions

1) In a medium bowl combine the Al Pastor Seasoning, vinegar and pineapple juice, stirring

until smooth. Pour the marinade over the pork slices and toss to coat. Cover the bowl with

plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

2) Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

3) Place a slice of pineapple on the baking sheet. Take a thick wooden skewer and push

directly in the middle of the pineapple. Push slices through the skewer, layering one after

another. Top with one more pineapple slice. Trim wooden skewer to fit your oven.

4) Bake for about 60 minutes, until the pork is slightly charred on the outside and deep red.

Rest the meat for 10 minutes, then carve off thin slices of pork and roasted pineapple.

5) To assemble, place pork on tortillas, followed by a few pieces of pineapple, pickled red

onions, cilantro and avocado. Serve with lime wedges. Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.