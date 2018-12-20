Cookin' Time With H-E-B: A perfect holiday feast

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Crusted Prime Rib with Garlic Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Roasted Garlic Sear-n-Crust Rub

1 Tsp sea salt

5 lb bone-in prime rib roast

3 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Toasted Garlic Horseradish Dip

1/4 cup(s) sour cream

2 Tbsp green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 225ºF. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet. Combine Roasted Garlic

Sear-n-Crust Rub with salt.

2) Drizzle prime rib with olive oil then generously season with rub and salt mixture. Place on

the wire rack and let set out for 30 minutes.

3) Cook prime rib 2 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 130ºF with an instant-read meat

thermometer. Remove from oven, tent with foil and let rest 30 minutes.

4) While prime rib is resting, increase oven temperature to its highest setting (usually 500º to

550º). Once rested, return prime rib to oven and cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until

well browned and crusty.

5) Meanwhile, make the sauce. Combine horseradish dip, sour cream and green onions in a bowl.

6) Remove prime rib from oven and let rest 15 minutes. Slice and serve with prepared sauce

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

2 Lb Red Potatoes, Washed

2 Tbsp H-E-B Butter

1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Cream

2 Tsp Sabatino Truffle & Rosemary Sea Salt

Instructions

1) Bring a large pot of water on high heat to a boil.

2) Add the washed re potatoes to the boiling water and continue to boil for ten minutes.

3) Remove potatoes from boiling water to a large mixing bowl and add remaining three

ingredients.

4) Mash or whip all ingredients together to desired consistency

Jalapeno Artichoke & Spinach Dip

Ingredients

14 2/3 Oz H-E-B Quartered Artichoke Hearts, Chopped

8 Oz H-E-B Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Deli Asiago Romano Blend Shredded Cheese

1 cup(s) H-E-B Chopped Spinach, Thawed

5 Oz Robert's Reserve Jalapeno Pepper Dip

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 357°F.

2) Combine All ingredients except for shredded cheese. Blend with hand mixer or spatula until

all ingredients are well combined.

3) Place dip into 8 x 8 casserole dish.

4) Top with shredded cheese and bake for 20- 25 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown.

5) Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes.

Roasted Veggies with Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Ingredients

10 Oz Brussels Sprouts, Trim ends and cut in half

8 Oz H-E-B Organic Whole Baby Bella Mushrooms, cleaned and quartered

1 large Acron Squash, Cleaned and cut into 1/2 thin slices

1 Tbsp Rosemary, Chopped

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

8 Oz Fischer & Wieser The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 400°F.

2) Place all vegetables on to baking sheet

3) Toss with olive oil, house rub, and rosemary.

4) Cook for 20 minutes, stir and cook for another 20 minutes or until vegetables are fork tender.

5) Remove from oven and let stand.

6) In a small pot add raspberry chipotle sauce and heat through. Remove from stove and pour

sauce over vegetables

