Cookin' Time with H-E-B: 4J pasta and meatballs

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

4J Pasta and Meatballs

Prep Time: 5-7 minutes

Cook Time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 12.oz fully cooked meatballs or H-E-B Fresh Meatballs

1 jar 4J Char Tomato or Rhode Island Red Pasta Sauce

12 oz. pkg. pasta, your choice of size

Instructions

1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.

2. Cook the pasta according to directions and drain.

3. Heat the pasta sauce for 2 minutes on medium heat.

4. Pour the pasta sauce over the warmed meatballs and pasta.

4J Meatball Sandwich

Prep Time: 5 to 7 minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 12.oz Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs

1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce

4 Fresh Bakery Bolillo Rolls

4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced

Instructions

1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.

2. Fresh meatball: Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until 155 degrees.

3. Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a saucepan.

4. Place the meatballs in the sliced bolillo and pour extra sauce over the meatballs.

5. Top with provolone cheese.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.