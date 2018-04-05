Cookin' Time with H-E-B: 4J pasta and meatballs

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.
4J Pasta and Meatballs
Prep Time: 5-7 minutes
Cook Time: 20-25 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
1 12.oz fully cooked meatballs or H-E-B Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Char Tomato or Rhode Island Red Pasta Sauce
12 oz. pkg. pasta, your choice of size
Instructions
1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.
2. Cook the pasta according to directions and drain.
3. Heat the pasta sauce for 2 minutes on medium heat.
4. Pour the pasta sauce over the warmed meatballs and pasta.
4J Meatball Sandwich
Prep Time: 5 to 7 minutes
Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 12.oz Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce
4 Fresh Bakery Bolillo Rolls
4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced
Instructions
1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.
2. Fresh meatball: Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until 155 degrees.
3. Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a saucepan.
4. Place the meatballs in the sliced bolillo and pour extra sauce over the meatballs.
5. Top with provolone cheese.
