Cookin' Time with H-E-B: 4J pasta and meatballs

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

4J Pasta and Meatballs

Prep Time: 5-7 minutes
Cook Time:  20-25 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 12.oz  fully cooked meatballs or H-E-B Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Char Tomato or Rhode Island Red Pasta Sauce
12 oz. pkg. pasta, your choice of size 

Instructions

1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.

2. Cook the pasta according to directions and drain.

3. Heat the pasta sauce for 2 minutes on medium heat. 

4. Pour the pasta sauce over the warmed meatballs and pasta.

 

4J Meatball Sandwich

Prep Time: 5 to 7 minutes
Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 12.oz  Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce
4 Fresh Bakery Bolillo  Rolls
4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced

Instructions

1. Heat meatballs according to package directions. Place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.

2. Fresh meatball: Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until 155 degrees.

3. Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a saucepan.

4. Place the meatballs in the sliced bolillo and pour extra sauce over the meatballs.

5. Top with provolone cheese.

