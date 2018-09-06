Cookin' Time With H-E-B: BBQ sausage flatbread

Here are a couple of recipes you saw featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Sept. 6, 2018.

BBQ Sausage Flatbread

Serves: 5

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

5 count Flatbread or Naan Bread

1 jar Better Than Good BBQ Sauce

½ c. H-E-B Pizza Blend Cheese, per flatbread

1 pkg. Better Than Good Sausage (Chef Blend/Garlic Sage), sliced

½ Purple onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch Cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1. Spread two tablespoons of barbecue sauce evenly onto flatbread.

2. Sprinkle ¼ cup of cheese over sauce.

3. Place onions and sausage over flatbread and top with remaining ¼ cup of cheese and a pinch of cilantro sprinkled over.

4. Bake for 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups H-E-B Rotisserie shredded chicken

1/3 cup Hot sauce

1 container Robert’s Reserve Buffalo Blue Cheese Fresh Dip & spread

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. Chives, chopped

Instructions

1. Toss chicken in hot sauce.

2. Stir in remaining ingredients and serve with tortilla chips or celery.

Chef's note: For a warm dip, place mixture into a shallow casserole dish and bake uncovered 20 minutes or until bubbling.

