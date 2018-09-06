Cookin' Time With H-E-B: BBQ sausage flatbread

Here are a couple of recipes you saw featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Sept. 6, 2018.
BBQ Sausage Flatbread
Serves: 5
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
5 count Flatbread or Naan Bread
1 jar Better Than Good BBQ Sauce
½ c. H-E-B Pizza Blend Cheese, per flatbread
1 pkg. Better Than Good Sausage (Chef Blend/Garlic Sage), sliced
½ Purple onion, thinly sliced
1 bunch Cilantro, chopped
Instructions
1. Spread two tablespoons of barbecue sauce evenly onto flatbread.
2. Sprinkle ¼ cup of cheese over sauce.
3. Place onions and sausage over flatbread and top with remaining ¼ cup of cheese and a pinch of cilantro sprinkled over.
4. Bake for 10 minutes in a 400-degree oven.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups H-E-B Rotisserie shredded chicken
1/3 cup Hot sauce
1 container Robert’s Reserve Buffalo Blue Cheese Fresh Dip & spread
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp. Chives, chopped
Instructions
1. Toss chicken in hot sauce.
2. Stir in remaining ingredients and serve with tortilla chips or celery.
Chef's note: For a warm dip, place mixture into a shallow casserole dish and bake uncovered 20 minutes or until bubbling.
