Cirque du Soleil is coming to Houston

Cirque du Soleil is reviving its most iconic production, Alegría, in 2020.

HOUSTON - Cirque du Soleil is bringing its production to Houston starting in February 2020.

Cirque du Soleil will present its most iconic production, Alegría, from Feb. 29 - March 22 at Sam Houston Race Park.

Cirque du Soleil debuted Alegría in April 1994, winning over the applause of millions across more than 250 cities in over 20 years of touring.

In celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, Cirque du Soleil is reviving Alegría in a new light. Cirque du Soleil plans to refresh costumes and set design. The production aims to inspire new generations of fans with modernized music and renewed acrobats.

The production will still feature its signature songs and characters. Cirque du Soleil strives to preserve the magical artistry that has defined its aesthetic. Alegría is the rebirth of a Cirque du Soleil classic, reinterpreted for the new age.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.