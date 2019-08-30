Community

Check out KPRC 2's Go Gold store and help support kids who are battling cancer

KPRC 2's "Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer"  awareness campaign is helping kids fight cancer and you can help.

KPRC 2 has a "Go Gold" store with limited edition KPRC 2 gold merchandise for sale to the public; proceeds benefit B.I.G. Love Cancer Care. In addition, KPRC 2 social media outlets will have numerous posts throughout the month which include the on-air team in "Go Gold" ribbons and "Go Gold" merchandise. 

You can access the store by clicking here.

 

 

 

