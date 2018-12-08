Celebrate National Eggnog month with this recipe

December is National Eggnog Month. Celebrate by whipping up your own from scratch with this recipe from Maria's Gourmet Kitchen.

Peppermint Chocolate Mint Eggnog

Ingredients

6 large NestFresh eggs

2 large NestFresh egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons more sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pure peppermint extract

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 cups whole milk

12 peppermint candy canes, broken into pieces

3 oz. white chocolate, coarsely chopped

Instructions

1. Prepare an ice-water bath; set aside. Whisk together eggs, egg yolks, sugar, salt, and the extracts in large saucepan over medium-low heat until combined. Pour in milk in a slow, steady stream, whisking until fully incorporated. Raise heat to medium. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer and is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 30 to 35 minutes.

2. Pour milk mixture through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Set bowl in ice-water bath; let mixture cool completely. Transfer custard to an airtight container, and refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

3. Process candy canes in a food processor until finely crushed. Sift in a strainer to discard dust. Transfer to a shallow dish.

4. Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Let cool 5 minutes. Dip rim of each cup into melted chocolate, then crushed peppermint. Refrigerate until set, about 5 minutes.

5. Remove custard from refrigerator; set aside. Put cream into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment; mix on medium speed until stiff peaks form. Fold into cold custard until combined.

6. Fill cups with eggnog. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint, and garnish with peppermint sticks; serve.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.