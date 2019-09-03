You can donate here to help end childhood cancer

Throughout September, KPRC 2 is featuring "Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer," an on-air and digital campaign to raise awareness and funds to help in the fight.

September is the designated month, and gold is the official color of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the United States. KPRC 2 hopes to turn Houston gold.

KPRC 2 News and Houston Life will spotlight local stories and the digital campaign will include a "Go Gold" page on click2houston.com. That page will feature a Go Gold store with limited edition KPRC 2 gold merchandise for sale to the public; proceeds benefit B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

You can donate directly to B.I.G. Love Cancer Care by clicking here.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.