Behind the scenes of KPRC 2's PSA featuring local cancer survivors

The centerpiece of KPRC 2's "Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer" campaign is a locally-produced PSA starring Houston-area cancer survivors and B.I.G. Love Cancer Care beneficiaries taking on roles of everyday "superheroes." The theme of the PSA: "Help today's kid heroes become tomorrow's superheroes."

The KPRC 2 Promo team begins production on Aug. 12. With Sept. 1 on the horizon, the team reaches out to B.I.G. Love Cancer Care for children to star in the Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer PSA.

The KPRC 2 Promo team reaches out to Bellaire Fire Department, The National United States Armed Forces Museum, Bellaire Police Department and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital to ask for permission to shoot. All locations are happy to help.

The team shoots the PSA and child profiles over two days. Next, the editing process begins, a Go Gold store is created and KPRC 2 personalities are shot for various on-air promos and social media photos to spread awareness. Gold pins are also distributed to show support during newscasts.

