Bayou Greenway Day 2019: What to know

HOUSTON - On Saturday, April 6, you're invited to Houston Parks Board's fifth annual Bayou Greenway Day. It's a free family festival at Mason Park.

The fun kicks off with a 5K Fun Run, followed by outdoor activities with the Houston Texans and the Houston Dynamo.

Enjoy live music and entertainment, an Easter egg hunt, Houston Zoo's Zoomobile, archery, canoeing, nature tours, a scavenger hunt and more.

Bring your appetite; you'll be able to purchase food from a variety of food trucks.

Celebrate Houston's new parks, trails and green spaces, made possible by Bayou Greenways 2020. It's all open to the public.

For even more information, including how to get there and how to register for the fun run, visit houstonparksboard.org.

