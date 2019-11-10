Astroworld Festival 2019 recap: The wild moments you have to see to believe

Packed with incredible performances, surprises and wild moment you have to see to believe, Astroworld Festival 2019 was a music fest for the history books. Want to relive the glory or fight your fear of missing out? Here are the highlights:
Kanye West surprised fans with special performance
Astroworld Festival 2019 sold out of 50,000 tickets (before announcing a lineup)
Fans rushed the gates to get into the festival, trampling at least three people
Fest goers slept at NRG Park overnight in chilly weather for chance to be first in line for festival
HPD increased security due to turnout, bumpy start
