7 trendy new tenants give you yet another excuse to shop at the Galleria

Simon

HOUSTON - As if you needed another excuse to shop at the Galleria, Houston's most-beloved shopping haven added seven trendy new tenants to its massive lineup: Two restaurants, one pop-up shop, three new-to-market brands and convenience store join the mall's retail ranks.

Stores and new-to-market brands

ba&sh

The French luxury brand offers elegant dresses and feminine prints and is now open on level one, near the Galleria Financial Center. This opening marks the ninth store for this brand in the U.S. and the first store to open in the Lone Star State.

Tommy John

Tommy John boasts undergarment lines for men and women. The 1,532-square-foot shop will open sometime this fall on level two, near The Westin Galleria.

Toys "R" US

This new spin on a nostalgic favorite will offer kiddos an interactive toy store experience. The store will open sometime during the 2019 holiday season on level two, near Macy's.

Uptown Convenience & Gifts

This store opening in December near Neiman Marcus will offer a range of everyday items such as beverages, snacks, newspapers, magazines, sundries and more.

Restaurants

Pepper Twins

This authentic Sichuan-style restaurant specializes in country-style Chinese and gluten-friendly cuisine. Menu highlights at the Houston-based eatery include Hot Diving Fish; Hot Wood Ear Salad with wild mountain pepper; Broken Heart Jelly Noodles; Sweet and Sour Eggplant with Berkshire Pork. Pepper Twins will open in early 2020 near the ice rink.

Poke Fresh

This Galleria outpost of a downtown Houston favorite will offer signature and custom poke bowls, ramen, sushi and sashimi. It will open in early 2020, on level two and near Nordstrom.

Pop-up shop

Kendra Scott

The popular brand opened a holiday pop-up boutique on level one of the mall, near Neiman Marcus. You'll find a collection of jewelry and home decor.

Additionally, Jimmy Choo, Macy's, Porsche Design, Salvatore Ferragamo and Vans are upgrading their current spaces to better serve their loyal customers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.