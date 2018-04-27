5 things to do in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: A view of the Houston skyline at dusk on March 26, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - There are lots of things going on this weekend in the Houston area. Here’s a rundown of some of our favorites, happening between April 27 and 29.

1. Hamilton

The award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that has taken the country by storm is in Houston. The show plays until May 20. This weekend there are five shows from which you can choose.

2. Bikes on the Bayou 2018

Running all weekend at Eleanor Tinsley Park, this festival celebrates motorcycles, bicycles and scooters. Fans can participate in cruises through the festival space, take in some music and bond with their riding communities.

3. BP MS 150

This weekend’s weather is perfect for a bike ride, so it’s fitting that the annual charity cycling event from Houston to Austin kicks off Saturday. The two-day fundraiser for the National MS Society is billed as the largest event of its kind in North America.

4. Latin Wave Film Festival at MFAH

Take in some of the hottest new films from Latin America during the 13th edition of this festival at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Screenings happen at various times, so click the link below for more information. Tickets run from $8 to $10.

5. 2nd annual Southern Star BBQ Cook-Off

Nosh on some mouth-watering barbecue and help out some four-legged friends at the same time. Head over to Southern Star Brewing Company on Friday and Saturday for beer, of course, raffles, silent auctions, agility demonstrations and games. Admission is free on Friday and $12 on Saturday. Proceeds go to Operation Pets Alive.

