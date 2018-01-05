5 things to do in Houston area this weekend

HOUSTON - There’s lots of things going on this weekend in the Houston area. Here’s a rundown of some of our favorites happening between Jan. 5 to 7.

1. 63rd annual Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show

Houston's annual international boat show kicks off Friday at NRG Center. In addition to checking out some beautiful boats, you can see comfortable campers, fishing and hunting equipment and even some fashion. Tickets are $12 for ages 13 and up with discounts for children. Doors are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show runs until Jan. 14.

2. 65th annual Charity Cat Show

The Houston Cat Club's annual Charity Cat Show is sure to offer some purr-fect entertainment for you this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center. General admission is $9.99, but there are discounts for seniors and children. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

3. Galveston Restaurant Week

Sample some of the best seafood anywhere during Galveston Restaurant Week on Saturday and Sunday. Participating restaurants will be offering lunch or dinner menus at great prices. Check the link for a list of restaurants.

4. Cars in the Park: Classics & Exotics

Car enthusiasts will flock to Evelyn Park Conservancy in Bellaire on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Admission is free to check out some hot rods and classic cars. People who would like to show off their cars are asked to email organizers in advance and arrive at 8 a.m.

5. Houston Dynamo JR Academy

Boys and girls ages 5 to 10 will get the opportunity to experience training focused on developing each player's technical skill. The program happens every Sunday at The Square at Memorial City Mall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The program is free and is the initial step to get into the Houston Dynamo Academy.

