5 things to do in the Houston area this MLK Jr. weekend

HOUSTON - There’s lots of things going on this weekend in the Houston area. Here’s a rundown of some of our favorites happening between Jan. 12 and 14.

Before we get to the list, though, it is going to be extremely cold this weekend. Be sure you bundle up, and keep tabs on the forecast with the free Frank's Forecast app or by going to click2houston.com/weather.

1. Chevron Houston Marathon

Runners will pound the pavement this weekend despite the bitter cold. The weekend kicks off with the 2018 ABB 5K on Saturday, followed by the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday. We've put together guides for both runners and spectators. You can also check the marathon's website at the link below for registration info.

2. Selena Tribute Show: Siempre Selena

All ages are welcome to this Friday night show that pays tribute to the music icon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the White Oak Music Hall. Tickets cost $10 for advance purchase.

3. Snow Day in Baytown

It's crazy cold. Why not make the most of it and go play in the snow? Head to Baytown's Town Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and frolic with the kids in 75 tons of snow. Admission is free.

4. Match Family Fun Day

Kids can get up close with their favorite Main Street Theater characters, take in kid-friendly musicals and watch dance performances. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and admission is free.

5. Houston Astros FanFest

Fans can celebrate with the Houston Astros as the team's caravan across the state culminates with FanFest on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. A free voucher is required to enter.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend events

12th annual MLK Youth Parade - About 200,000 people are expected to watch the annual MLK Youth Parade on Saturday. It starts at noon at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin. About 20 marching bands and 10 floats are expected. More info >

17th annual MLK Battle of the Bands Competition - More than 20 nationally acclaimed marching bands from across the country will showcase their talents. It starts at 4 p.m. at W.W. Thorne Stadium at 1865 Aldine Bender Road. More info >

40th annual MLK Jr. Birthday Parade & Celebration - Known as "The Original" MLK parade, this year's theme for the Black Heritage Society's annual event is "Keeping the Dream Alive." It begins at 10 a.m Monday at the corner of Texas and Crawford in front of Minute Maid Park. More info >

24th annual MLK Grande Parade - About 300,000 people are expected to turn out to watch the third-largest parade in the United States. It consists of 15 floats and 30 marching bands. It begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin. More info >

2nd annual Taste of Houston Festival - After "The Original" MLK parade will be the Second Annual MLK Jr. Taste of Houston festival from noon until 7 p.m. at Minute Maid Park, featuring food, entertainment and children's activities. More info >

Consumer reporter Amy Davis has a list of some free, family-friendly events happening this weekend in her Freebie Friday report.

For even more happenings in our area this weekend, check out the Click2Events page and visit the Houston Family Magazine website at houstonfamilymagazine.com.

