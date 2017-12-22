5 things to do in Houston area this holiday weekend

HOUSTON - There’s lots of things going on this weekend in the Houston area. Here’s a rundown of some of our favorites happening between Dec. 22 and 25.

1. Sugar Land Holiday Lights

The spirit of the holidays is lighting up Sugar Land. Until Jan. 1, you can see a sparkling wonderland at Constellation Field. Friday night is Ugly Sweater Night. The field is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets start at $12.

2. Holiday Market on the Lawn at Baybrook Mall

Holiday Market at the Lawn at Baybrook Mall has been going on every weekend, ending on Christmas Eve. The old-fashioned holiday market is on the mall's open lawn area. It's a curated market, which means they feature local artists and vendors. The event is free.

3. Cookies with Santa at Children's Museum of Houston

If you're looking for something to do with your kids, then swing by the Children's Museum of Houston. Cookies and milk with Santa Claus allows your kids to countdown with a cookie jar full of fun and Santa Claus before he takes off in his sleigh for his annual journey around the world. Santa will meet and greet with kids Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $12.

4. Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

Finally this weekend check out Christmas Village at Bayou Bend. It's an experience of a lifetime when you cross that dazzling bridge and enter a winter wonderland created by the Museum of Fine Arts. It features 14 acres of lights, live music and fun activities. Admission ranges from $10 to 18. Santa Claus is there Saturday, but they're closed on the 24th and 25th. If you text 'HFM' to 555-888, you can enter for chance to win a family four-pack of tickets.

5. Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Texans host the Steelers at 3:30 p.m. Monday at NRG Stadium. It's Fan Appreciation Day. If you can't make it to the game, then watch it on KPRC2!

