Check out these 5 over-the-top dessert destinations in Katy

KATY, Texas - Do your taste buds a solid and sink your sweet tooth into sugary creations from these five Katy dessert destinations. These places get it right — from milkshakes to donuts to ice cream sandwiches, there's something sinfully sweet and over the top at each shop. Eat an apple fritter so big it needs its own box, sip a rainbow unicorn shake topped with a lollipop AND an entire slice of cake or chow down on a bowl of shaved ice loaded with cheesecake. Wherever you go, you're guaranteed to get a sugar rush.

Sugar fiends, satisfy your sweet tooth with gloriously over-the-top milkshakes, moist, frosting covered cupcakes and loaded sundaes at Sweet Flamingo, a Katy dessert bar with an inventive menu and passion for pink. Grab an M&M milkshakes topped off with a full-sized cookie ice cream sandwich, order the strawberry wonderland cupcake loaded with macarons, madeleines and more or snag another sinful selection.

23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy, TX

Cool down with a scrumptious bowl of shaved ice or enjoy a swirl of soft serve at Sul Bing Su, a Korean dessert shop serving shaved ice with traditional Asian toppings and less conventional options like cheesecake, cookie crumbles, and breakfast cereal. Not a fan of shaved ice? No worries, order a soft serve-stuffed taiyaki (a Japanese ice cone shaped like a fish). You'll be swimming in sugary goodness.

23119 Colonial Parkway B-16, Katy, TX

Start your morning hustle on a high note with a donut from Hurts Donut, a cheeky chain serving warm, jumbo-sized confections 24/7. Snag an apple fritter so large it needs its own box, grab a savory ‘maple bacon me crazy' eclair or opt for something sweeter like a peanut butter donut.

9555 Spring Green Boulevard, Katy, TX

If you have a hankering for something sweet, creamy, and easy on the eyes, consider a swirl of soft serve from Milkcow, a Korean chain turned global trend. The soft serve chain dishes out photo-ready sundaes piled high with toppings like cotton candy, raw honeycomb and bubble waffles.

1511 South Manson Road, Katy, TX

Chow down on creamy ice cream with Korean flair at Somi Somi, a dessert shop dishing out soft serve in flavors like matcha, black sesame, ube and coffee. The treat comes packed in a crispy, golden cone shaped like a fish and topped with breakfast cereal, macarons and more.

23330 Grand Circle Boulevard, Suite 150, Katy, TX

