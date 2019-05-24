5 Memorial Day events across Houston you can't miss

HOUSTON - Memorial Day is almost here and there are events across Houston that will fit your every need.

Memorial Day, a day to remember those who died while serving in the nation's armed forces, takes place this year on May 27.

Here's a list of events:

Saturday

RED WHITE & BLUE Lagoon Showcase Event

Saturday, May 25 from Noon - 4 p.m.

15808 Crystal Terrace Drive, Humble, TX 77346

Monday

Houston National Cemetery

Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77038

Memorial Day 10K & 5K

Monday, May 27 from 7-10 a.m.

St. Thomas High School

4500 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77007

2nd-Annual Memorial Day Car Show at Otto's BBQ

Monday, May 27 starting at 3 p.m.

Same-day registration held from 9 a.m. to Noon

11222 Fountain Lake Drive

Stafford, TX 77477

Memorial Day in Memorial City

Monday, May 27 from 1 - 3 p.m.

303 Memorial City

Houston, TX 77024

