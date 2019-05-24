5 Memorial Day events across Houston you can't miss

HOUSTON - Memorial Day is almost here and there are events across Houston that will fit your every need.
Memorial Day, a day to remember those who died while serving in the nation's armed forces, takes place this year on May 27.
Here's a list of events:
Saturday
RED WHITE & BLUE Lagoon Showcase Event
Saturday, May 25 from Noon - 4 p.m.
15808 Crystal Terrace Drive, Humble, TX 77346
Monday
Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
Monday, May 27 from 7-10 a.m.
St. Thomas High School
4500 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77007
2nd-Annual Memorial Day Car Show at Otto's BBQ
Monday, May 27 starting at 3 p.m.
Same-day registration held from 9 a.m. to Noon
11222 Fountain Lake Drive
Stafford, TX 77477
Monday, May 27 from 1 - 3 p.m.
303 Memorial City
Houston, TX 77024
