4 free things to do in the Houston area this weekend

HOUSTON - Who says you need to break the bank to have a good time?
From the healthy to the hungry, here are four things that you can do in the Houston area this weekend that are absolutely free.
Houston Healthfest
10 a.m. Saturday
Discovery Green
The event is family friendly with plenty of games for the kids. There is also music and performances for adults. While you’re there, you can learn about eco-chic fashion, or what some might call sustainable fashion.
Taco Palooza
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
10715 Gulf Freeway, Houston
This event is part of Houston’s largest traveling taco festival. Besides great tacos, there will be live music all day and a contest for the best taco-themed T-shirt.
Sandcastle building lessons
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Stewart Beach, Galveston
Demonstrations begin bright and early and will be followed by lessons. Equipment will be provided, but supplies are limited, so you might want to get there early.
Kid Fish 2019
9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Community Park, Missouri City
Kids can learn about fishing, conservation and the environment. Kids from 3 to 16 years old can fish for free.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.