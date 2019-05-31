4 free things to do in the Houston area this weekend

HOUSTON - Who says you need to break the bank to have a good time?

From the healthy to the hungry, here are four things that you can do in the Houston area this weekend that are absolutely free.

Houston Healthfest

10 a.m. Saturday

Discovery Green

The event is family friendly with plenty of games for the kids. There is also music and performances for adults. While you’re there, you can learn about eco-chic fashion, or what some might call sustainable fashion.

Taco Palooza

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

10715 Gulf Freeway, Houston

This event is part of Houston’s largest traveling taco festival. Besides great tacos, there will be live music all day and a contest for the best taco-themed T-shirt.

Sandcastle building lessons

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Stewart Beach, Galveston

Demonstrations begin bright and early and will be followed by lessons. Equipment will be provided, but supplies are limited, so you might want to get there early.

Kid Fish 2019

9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Community Park, Missouri City

Kids can learn about fishing, conservation and the environment. Kids from 3 to 16 years old can fish for free.

