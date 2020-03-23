Industry spotlight: Insurance companies hiring big in Houston

Houston's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 718 new jobs over the past week and 3,104 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 621 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in insurance include Mile High Adjusters Houston Inc, Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) and First Continental Mortgage, Ltd. According to a recent job opening posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS), "CFS is a leading, employee-owned staffing firm."

Jobs posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) in the past month in Houston included accountants, managers and controllers.

