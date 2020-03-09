’Bells for Abigail’ cancer-fighter has relapse

HOUSTON – Our Bells for Abigail segment continues to touch lives hearts, as we celebrate courageous cancer fighters as they ring their end-of-treatment bell.

But this series is also about supporting children after that bell-ringing, especially when there is a relapse.

We profiled Damian Palacios and his big moment in January. He rang his bell in December after his battle with medulloblastoma, one of the most common types of brain tumors found in kids.

But last month, Damian's cancer came back.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account because his parents have both taken a leave of absence to work to care for him.

We will keep you updated on brave little Damian’s fight to beat cancer once again.