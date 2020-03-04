5 events worth checking out in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From an improv show to a bachata class, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Corner Office - Friday improv comedy

Saturday Singularity at Station Theater welcomes the best in live independent improv and sketch comedy from Houston and beyond! All Station Theater shows are BYOB!

When: Friday, March 6, 9:30-10:45 p.m.

Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.

Admission: $8

Bridal Flea

Bridal Flea {formerly Houston Bridal Flea} is an intimate pop-up shopping event, that allows current brides and grooms, in the midst of wedding planning, the opportunity to shop pre-loved items from newlyweds, as well as handmade items from small business wedding vendors.

When: Saturday, March 7, 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920 San Jacinto St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Interactive murder mystery show

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing in Houston. Solve a hilarious crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect before you know it!

When: Saturday, March 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: C. Baldwin Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, 400 Dallas St.

Admission: $74.95

An IVBYVI social shoot

This is a pop-up shop event, social shoot and a birthday party celebration.

When: Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Richmond Studios, 5818 Star Lane

Admission: Free (No outfit); $15 (Early Bird Entry). More ticket options available.

Sensual bachata class

This class will be off the hook! We have guest instructors Kristopher and Brenda leading a two-hour workshhop in sensual bachata turns, dips and combinations! Class is open level for beginners to intermediate students.

When: Sunday, March 8, 1-3 p.m.

Where: El Big Bad, 419 Travis St.

Admission: $24.50

