Hot job skills: Sales representatives in demand in Houston

Hiring for sales representatives in Houston is going strong. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 1,942 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 455 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Ritmo Latino Wireless, Big Star Builders and Automation Personnel Services. According to a recent job opening posted by Automation Personnel Services, the company states that is specializes in "providing qualified technical candidates for our customers."

Jobs posted by Ritmo Latino Wireless in the past month in the area also included managers, sales associates and store managers, while Automation Personnel Services sought warehouse workers, call center representatives and service managers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.