Hot job skills: Managers in demand in Houston

Hiring for managers in Houston is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 2,236 new jobs over the past month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 552 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Planet Fitness, The Jonus Group, LLC and Floor & Decor.

Jobs posted by Planet Fitness in the past month in the area also included member services representatives, while The Jonus Group, LLC was hiring account executives, and Floor & Decor sought cashiers, sales associates and supervisors.

