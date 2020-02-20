Here's what to do in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a choreography workshop to a chili cook off, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Dance with choreographer Darrin Henson From the event description: Join Darrin Henson in celebration of the 20th anniversary of creating "Bye Bye Bye". This one-day intensive will include classes from the entertainment expert himself. Learn the original choreography and hear the stories about his personal journey with the stars he helped to create. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Planet Funk Academy, 5731 Logan Lane

Admission: $109 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Buffalo Bayou plant walk From the event description: Join herbalist and ecotherapy facilitator Madeleine Sophia to learn about local medicinal plants and how to best prepare them as food and medicine. We will explore the importance of ethical harvesting, how to connect with the plants through observation and deep listening, and the medicinal properties of several herbs that grow along the bayou. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Johnny Steele Dog Park, 2929 Allen Parkway

Admission: $10; $15; $20 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets St. Philip's Boot Scoot-n-Chili cook-off From the event description: Cowboy boots and hats will be the order of the day with plenty of line dancing and Texas two-steppin'! In addition, there will be games for the kids and some of the best chili around! All are invited to this fun event. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: St Philip's United Methodist Church, 5501 Beechnut St.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Doomsday Wrestling 50: A threat from beyond the S From the event description: Violence has never been this funny! The absurd action of Doomsday Wrestling returns to tickle (and break) your funny bone! When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Numbers Night Club, 300 Westheimer Road

Admission: $16 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Poetry Lounge Sundays From the event description: Satisfy your craving for sophisticated entertainment at the longest running open mic poetry set in the city! Poetry Lounge is the upper echelon of spoken word in the South, proving itself for nearly two decades as the most entertaining, thought-provoking, provocative and exclusive party in Houston. When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main St.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor.