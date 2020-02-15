Clifford the Big Red Dog at the Houston Children’s Museum

HOUSTON – The Houston Children’s Museum will be hosting a birthday celebration honoring author Normon Bridwell -- the author of the Clifford the Big Red Dog books.

To honor Bridwell, Clifford will be making a special visit to the museum on Saturday. Children can all kinds of activities, enjoy 14 exhibits, create their own big red ears and even meet The Big Red Dog himself.

For more information, visit the Houston Children’s Museum website.