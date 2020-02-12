Here's what to do in Houston this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a love conference to a rooftop dance party, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

XO 2020: Choosing Us

From the event description:

Don't know what to do for Valentine's Day? No worries, we have the weekend all worked out for you! And best of all, it's free! Dinner, breakfast, fun, games, prizes and positive teaching that will strengthen your relationship, no matter how long you have been together!

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 15, noon

Where: New Life Church On Northpark, 4032 Northpark Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valentine's night couples yoga

From the event description:

Join us for the best Valentine's Day event of 2020! R.E. Fitness will host vinyasa yoga for seven amazing couples. Love, live and laugh!

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: R.E. Fitness, 17000 El Camino Real, #208

Admission: $35-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Put her on a pedestal or on a coaster' tour

From the event description:

This brewery tour consists of a walk through of the production area, the brewing process and explanation of the history. After the tour, everyone will receive four beer tokens to taste a selection of your choice with a souvenir glass.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 111 Yale St.

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Indie Friendly night featuring Roderick Vonn

From the event description:

Indie Friendly proudly presents the 8th installment of Indie Night! We have invited some of the best independent artists and vendors to be a part of this event. Hosted by Sydtheman, this is guaranteed to be a fun and interactive evening.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-9 p.m.

Where: High Volume Music Live, 8405 Almeda-Genoa Road, #k

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bachata on the rooftop party

From the event description:

Valentine's weekend! Come out, learn, have fun and shake your hips to some sensual bachata beats throughout the night — on the rooftop!

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Ivy Bar & Bistro, 2613 Potomac Drive

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

