Here's what to do in Houston this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From pub crawl to a Superbowl tailgate party, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Cafeza presents Jae Rene

From the event description:

Jae Rene is an 18-year-old native Houstonian with a unique sound and many talents. The young singer is on the rise with her recent EP that brings six amazing tracks, all which tell a different story and demonstrate diversity, like her latest single, "Like You Do".

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Cafeza, 1720 Houston Ave.

Admission: Free (Free Admission); $10 (Reserved Seat)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

All We Have Is Now presents Will Clarke

From the event description:

Get in! We're going for a ride! Will Clarke makes his return to H-Town with a very special open-to-close set. From when the doors open till the lights turn on, Mr. Clarke shares his journey.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 1, 5 a.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Admission: $20 (Second Release)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Onesie pub crawl

From the event description:

Hundreds of us are bar hopping in onesies for up to 14 hours! Join us anytime for your wristband! There's live entertainment throughout, no cover charges, drink specials, professional photographers and a costume contest with cash prizes! Anyone is welcome! Bring your friends or make new friends here!

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 a.m.

Where: Houston, To be announced

Admission: $10 (Pre-Sale); $15 (Day Before Event Pre-Sale). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar Dance Festival 2

From the event description:

Itzatrap! & Ham Choi Productions proudly presents you with Lunar Dance Festival #2! Join us as we celebrate The Year of the Rat!

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 a.m.

Where: Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Superbowl tailgate party

From the event description:

Superbowl live! Come join us for our neighborhood tailgate party! Drink and food specials! Fourteen TVs, sound on! Inside and patio available!

When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 12-2 a.m.

Where: Henderson Heights Pub, 908 Henderson St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

