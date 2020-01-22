5 events worth checking out in Houston this week

From a PJ party to jazz trio, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Karbach presents: Bob Schneider

From the event description:

Karbach Brewing presents Bob Schneider with The Slags at Warehouse Live Houston.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Ballroom at Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Microsoft fun PJ party

From the event description:

The Houston Chapter of Black Girls CODE has partnered with Microsoft for a fun PJ party. Join us for an evening of fun, learning and bonding with other great, young girls in our community. There will be coding workshop, Xbox gaming session, digital movie maker class, guest speakers and a trivia game to win cool prizes.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Microsoft Store Houston Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Road, Spc B3725A

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blue Lotus Experience presents Kiland

From the event description:

Plan your parties every Friday night at Taylors of Houston! Featuring Kiland! Drink special and plenty of room to dance. Pool tables, games and more!

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Taylor's of Houston, 13100 S. Post Oak Road, #B

Admission: $5 (General Admission Reserved); $10 (VIP includes 1st Drink)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Souls Extolled, King Baby of the King Baby Familia

From the event description:

An intense rock band with reggae, ska, psychedelic, and rap accents, and existential spiritual themes.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th St.

Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cafeza presents: The JJS Trio

From the event description:

DrummerJohnathan Hulett, pianist Jose-Miguel and bassist Shawn Conley form a genre-bending trio that delivers a heart felt and invigorating performance filled with masterful improvisation and fresh sonic texture.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Cafeza, 1720 Houston Ave.

Admission: Free (Free Admission); $10 (Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.