Hot job skills: Customer service representatives in demand in Houston

Hiring for customer service representatives in Houston is going strong. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 1,358 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Blue Label Concepts. "Old meets the new, as we mix both traditional marketing and sales approaches with new techniques that put us ahead of the competition," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Another top company seeking local hires in the same category was SAF.

Jobs posted by Blue Label Concepts in the past month in the area also included marketing coordinators, marketing assistants and brand ambassadors, while SAF was hiring managers, marketing representatives and sales professionals.

