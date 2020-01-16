3 primo music events in Houston this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From The Samy Jo Trio to Paul Oakenfold, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Samy Jo Trio

From the event description:

Come join harmonic covers of The Samy Jo Trio once again at The Richmond Arms Pub in Houston, Saturday, 1/18, 9pm-1am

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Where: The Richmond Arms Pub, 5920 Richmond Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paul Oakenfold

From the event description:

Disco Donnie Presents and Spire bring you Paul Oakenfold.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 p.m.–5 a.m.

Where: Spire Night Club, 1720 Main St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salsa & Bachata Party

From the event description:

Omni Salsa presents "Just Dance" salsa social.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Omni Salsa Dance Studio, 5615 Richmond Ave., Suite 150

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.