Houston boasts a hot lineup of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a classic Neil Simon play to a murder mystery.

'California Suite'

From the event description:

A four-part comedy confection as only Neil Simon can write it! Four couples arrive in turn from London, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite, bringing along their problems, anxieties, and comical marital dilemmas. Neil Simon at his most humane, compassionate best.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest

Price: $10

'The Last Five Years'

From the event description:

Before it became a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, "The Last Five Years" began as a stage musical that was hailed as one of the 10 Best Shows of 2001 by Time magazine. Get ready for some inventive and heartrending songs, not to mention a brilliant approach to story structure, at Houston’s Art Factory.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Factory, 1125 Providence St.

Price: $12.50

'Murder at the Book Club'

From the event description:

A meeting of the Queen Anne Mystery Book Club takes a dark twist and strange messages put the group on edge. Tensions rise, accusations mount and a murder investigation begins.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Suburbia, 4106 Way Out West Drive

Price: $9

