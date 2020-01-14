Here's what to do in Houston this week
UHD mariachi concert
Come enjoy the first ever concert hosted at the University of Houston - Downtown, with a special performance by Mariachi Los Caimanes.
Where: University of Houston-Downtown Auditorium, 201 Girard St., UHD Auditorium, Floor 3
Admission: Free
Stoned Immaculate
Stoned Immaculate — the Ultimate Doors tribute experience — at Rockefellers Houston. Jimi Hendrix tribute opens the show!
Where: Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission); $16 (Upper CTR Balcony Seat RSVD); $20.5 (Balcony Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.
Papiroflexia: The art of Islamic paper folding
This workshop will have you explore the beautiful Islamic art from Al-Andalus, ancient Spain, while learning how to recreate those designs in the art form of Origami. You'll learn the unique patterns and their location in relation to Islamic history.
Where: IslamInSpanish Centro Islamico, 12703 Brant Rock Drive
Admission: $15 (General Admission)
Temptation Fridays
We are disturbing the peace every single Friday at LUX TAVERN "It's a Temptation Friday" party. Doors open at 9 p.m.
Where: LUX TAVERN, 13660 Westheimer Road
Admission: Free
Wild Fire
Though still in their mid teens, sisters Kelli and Kayla Lutzwig, aka Wild Fire, are already conveying their stories through music in ways that inspire with audiences their age and beyond. No wonder Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, describes them as "one of the best up-and-coming young artist duos out there."
Where: Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Frwy
Admission: $17 (General Admission - Pre Sale)
