Here's what to do in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a mariachi performance to a teen duo in concert, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

UHD mariachi concert

From the event description:

Come enjoy the first ever concert hosted at the University of Houston - Downtown, with a special performance by Mariachi Los Caimanes.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: University of Houston-Downtown Auditorium, 201 Girard St., UHD Auditorium, Floor 3

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stoned Immaculate

From the event description:

Stoned Immaculate — the Ultimate Doors tribute experience — at Rockefellers Houston. Jimi Hendrix tribute opens the show!

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Ave.

Admission: $10 (General Admission); $16 (Upper CTR Balcony Seat RSVD); $20.5 (Balcony Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Papiroflexia: The art of Islamic paper folding

From the event description:

This workshop will have you explore the beautiful Islamic art from Al-Andalus, ancient Spain, while learning how to recreate those designs in the art form of Origami. You'll learn the unique patterns and their location in relation to Islamic history.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: IslamInSpanish Centro Islamico, 12703 Brant Rock Drive

Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Temptation Fridays

From the event description:

We are disturbing the peace every single Friday at LUX TAVERN "It's a Temptation Friday" party. Doors open at 9 p.m.

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: LUX TAVERN, 13660 Westheimer Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wild Fire

From the event description:

Though still in their mid teens, sisters Kelli and Kayla Lutzwig, aka Wild Fire, are already conveying their stories through music in ways that inspire with audiences their age and beyond. No wonder Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, describes them as "one of the best up-and-coming young artist duos out there."

When: Friday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 18, 12 a.m.

Where: Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Frwy

Admission: $17 (General Admission - Pre Sale)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

