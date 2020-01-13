Hot job skills: Technicians in demand in Houston

Hiring for technicians in Houston is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 218 new jobs over the past week, and 772 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local technician also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 259 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local technicians is Outsource. "Outsource is the nation's leading provider of low-voltage and electrical talent," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Abilities Unlimited. Jobs posted by Outsource in the past month in the area also included electricians, while Abilities Unlimited was hiring maintenance specialists.

