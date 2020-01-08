Houston to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From self-guided scavenger hunts to bowling, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

Up to 48% off self-guided scavenger hunt

From the ScavengerHunt.com deal description:

Participants gear up and launch the ScavengerHunt.com app to start their own adventure, racing against the clock at a time of their choosing.

Where: 901 Bagby St., Downtown Houston

Price: Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt for Two, $23 (42% discount off regular price)

Up to 25% off virtual adventure rides

From the XD Ride deal description:

Guests can enjoy virtual reality interactive films, such as Zombie Attack, Monster Siege or Night of Werewolves. XD Ride aims to create an impression that every participant is an element of living world of the game via 7D interactive simulation. Guests get strapped into a motion seat that is capable of creating a motion impression of flying, crashing, and falling.

Where: XD Ride, 5085 Westheimer Road

Price: Two Virtual Adventure Rides, $24 (4% discount off regular price); Three Virtual Adventure Rides, $33 (12% discount off regular price)

Up to 66% off at Emerald Bowl

From the Emerald Bowl deal description:

Two, four or six bowlers try to knock down pins on 1 of 40 gleaming lanes in rented shoes.

Where: Emerald Bowl, 9307 Boone Road

Price: Two hours of bowling and shoe rental for two, $27 (40% discount off regular price)

Up to 35% off jump passes

From the IRise Trampoline and Fun Park deal description:

Guests jump on an area of interconnected trampolines and angles-wall trampolines and learn how to do various tricks.

Where: IRise Trampoline and Fun Park, 7885 Farm 1960th Road W

Price: Two 60-Minute Jump Passes, $18 (35% discount off regular price); Weekday Party for Up to 15 People, $240 (20% discount off regular price)

