KPRC begins building its seventh Habitat Home

On Tuesday, KPRC will begin its seventh annual Habitat for Humanity home build project.

The build will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In 2019, its sixth home was dedicated to new homeowner Kunisha Vessel and her kids.

KPRC would like to thank its sponsors that make the build possible, including UT Physicians, Carpet Giant, Frontier Utilities, ABC Home & Commercial Services, Shipley Do-Nuts, Pappas Restaurants and Veritex Community Bank.

Be sure to watch as your KPRC2 family, along with our other proud partners help a local family’s dream of homeownership come true.

For more information about how to volunteer with Houston Habitat for Humanity or apply, go to houstonhabitat.org.