Houston boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Hoodline

Photo:Peter Lewicki/Unsplash
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week.

'Hello, Dolly!'

From the event description:

Winner of four Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival, "Hello, Dolly!" is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls, "the best show of the year! "... "Hello, Dolly!" is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theatre history.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hobby Ctr, 800 Bagby
Price: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum – Up to 50% off

From the 1940 Air Terminal Museum deal description:

Museum in art-deco airport terminal charts heritage of business and civil aviation via memorabilia and hangar of restored original aircrafts. Choose from three options: $5 for admission for two, $10 for admission for four and $15 for admission for six.

Where: 8325 Travelair Road, Greater Hobby Area
Price: $5 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 74% off classes from Jimmy Loyd Photography

From the Jimmy Loyd Photography deal description:

Houston Chronicle photographer illuminates proper composition and framing techniques in hands-on photography and Photoshop workshops. Choose from three options: $51 for a three-hour beginner photography class, $51 for a two-hour Photoshop elements class, $107 for a three-hour beginner photography class and a two-hour Photoshop elements class. 

Where: 824 Yale St., Greater Heights
Price: $51 (66% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 50% off guided tours at Beer Can House

From the Beer Can House deal description:

Visitors take part in a guided interactive tour of the historic house covered with approximately 50,000 flattened beer cans. Choice of: Guided tour for two people or four people.

Where: 222 Malone St., Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Price: from $6.25 (45% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

