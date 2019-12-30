Sugar Land named one of the happiest small towns in America
SUGAR LAND, Texas – The city of Sugar Land was named one of the happiest small towns in America, according to a study.
The study, which based its results on multiple factors such as population, poverty rate, education, crime and income, ranked the 20 happiest small towns.
Sugar Land, which celebrated 60 years since it was officially incorporated as a city Sunday, ranked as one of the highest in Texas and in the nation, coming in at No. 4 on the list.
The city boasts a versatile restaurant scene and lots of activities for residents to enjoy during the weekends. With an average commute time of just 28.5 minutes, residents enjoy the slow pace and peaceful life they are looking for, according to the study.
Here is the breakdown of Sugar Land’s results:
- Population – 85,681
- Poverty rate – 5.15%
- Education – 93.5% bachelor’s degree or higher
- Crime – 4.15 per 100,000 residents
- Median household income – $108,504
- Median property value – $283,400
Here are the other two Texas cities which made the top 20:
- 6th place - Boerne, located in the Texas Hill Country
- 2nd place - Flower Mound, located in the Dallas-Forth-Worth metro area
