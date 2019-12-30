Sugar Land named one of the happiest small towns in America

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The city of Sugar Land was named one of the happiest small towns in America, according to a study.

The study, which based its results on multiple factors such as population, poverty rate, education, crime and income, ranked the 20 happiest small towns.

Sugar Land, which celebrated 60 years since it was officially incorporated as a city Sunday, ranked as one of the highest in Texas and in the nation, coming in at No. 4 on the list.

The city boasts a versatile restaurant scene and lots of activities for residents to enjoy during the weekends. With an average commute time of just 28.5 minutes, residents enjoy the slow pace and peaceful life they are looking for, according to the study.

Here is the breakdown of Sugar Land’s results:

Population – 85,681

Poverty rate – 5.15%

Education – 93.5% bachelor’s degree or higher

Crime – 4.15 per 100,000 residents

Median household income – $108,504

Median property value – $283,400

Here are the other two Texas cities which made the top 20: