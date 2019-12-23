11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Best Fest returns to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Are you ready to sample some great craft beers and some of the best chili made in the area? If so, get ready for the 11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest in Galveston on Jan. 17 and 18.

This festival brings chili and beer lovers from all over the country down to Galveston Island.

This year’s festival will include the always popular chili-and-beer tasting along with a 5K fun run/walk, live music, a washer-pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest and the return of the Craft Beer Festival.

For ticket information click here.