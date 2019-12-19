Top Houston news: Search on for missing teen; whooping cough outbreak forces closure; more

Missed the most recent top news in Houston? Read on for everything you need to know. Houston police say missing 14-year-old girl may be in Galveston Aura Tzi, 14, has brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds, according to the Houston Police Department. Read the full story on KHOU 11 News. NCAA: University of Houston tutor wrote papers for athletes in exchange for money The University of Houston football program will vacate three wins from its 2018 season after the NCAA found that an athletics department tutor wrote papers for two football student-athletes in exchange for money. Read the full story on KHOU 11 News. Whooping cough outbreak forces closure of Houston school St. Theresa Catholic School told parents whooping cough, formally known as pertussis, is a highly contagious disease that begins with symptoms similar to a cold. Read the full story on KHOU 11 News. Suspect taken into custody after falling asleep in recliner during standoff in SE Houston Houston police took a possible theft suspect into custody Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a home in southeast Houston. Read the full story on KHOU 11 News. Driver injured after fiery crash with train in east Houston A driver is likely thankful to be alive after his car was struck by a train and burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Read the full story on Houston Chronicle. This story was created automatically using data about news stories on social media from CrowdTangle, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.