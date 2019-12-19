Houston to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week
Jingle bell hike
We’ll make merry as we celebrate the season with a hike.
Come prepared for a hike in Houston woods on the west side of town. The Terry Hershey trail is wooded, runs next to the Bayou and you’ll think you’re on the Appalachian Trail. Well, the Houston version of the AT! This is a great hike to stretch your legs and meet other people who enjoy getting outside.
Where: 1127 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100
Price: $5
Discounted bubble soccer
Participants bounce around in large bubbles while engaging in an intense soccer game. Choose from four options: $61.50 for one game of bubble soccer for up to four people, $93 six people, $124 for eight people, or $155 for 10 people.
Price: from $61.50 (59% discount off regular price)
Discounted scuba-diving courses
PADI-certified pros teach scuba basics and advanced dive techniques through a mix of classwork and practice dives in a saltwater pool. Choose from three options: $218 for a two-day free-diving clinic ($399 value), $218 for a PADI open-water diver certification course with equipment ($408 value), or $28 for for a Discover Scuba diving course ($50 value).
Price: from $28 (44% discount off regular price)
Discounted world dance classes
Students learn techniques in belly-dancing, flamenco and Middle Eastern drumming, then participate in an interactive drum jam. Choose from three options: $40.50 for 5 belly-dance, flamenco and Middle Eastern drumming classes and one admission to drum jam, $72 for 10 classes, or $135 for 20 classes.
Where: 9803 Stella Link, Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Price: from $40.50 (55% discount off regular price)
Up to 90% off kids' martial-arts classes
Kids develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-respect while learning self-defense skills that make them bully-proof. Choose between two options: a 10-class pass and one private lesson for kids, including initiation and uniform for $20, or a 20-class pass and two private lessons for kids, including initiation and uniform for $35.
Price: from $20 (90% discount off regular price)
