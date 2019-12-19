Houston to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit? From a holiday hike to martial arts classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Jingle bell hike From the event description: We’ll make merry as we celebrate the season with a hike. Come prepared for a hike in Houston woods on the west side of town. The Terry Hershey trail is wooded, runs next to the Bayou and you’ll think you’re on the Appalachian Trail. Well, the Houston version of the AT! This is a great hike to stretch your legs and meet other people who enjoy getting outside. When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m.

Where: 1127 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100

Price: $5 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Discounted bubble soccer From the Urban Bubbleball deal description: Participants bounce around in large bubbles while engaging in an intense soccer game. Choose from four options: $61.50 for one game of bubble soccer for up to four people, $93 six people, $124 for eight people, or $155 for 10 people. Where: 2619 Polk St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $61.50 (59% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to score this deal Discounted scuba-diving courses From the Gigglin Marlin Divers and Swim School deal description: PADI-certified pros teach scuba basics and advanced dive techniques through a mix of classwork and practice dives in a saltwater pool. Choose from three options: $218 for a two-day free-diving clinic ($399 value), $218 for a PADI open-water diver certification course with equipment ($408 value), or $28 for for a Discover Scuba diving course ($50 value). Where: 4502 Almeda Road, South Central Houston

Price: from $28 (44% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to score this deal Discounted world dance classes From the Sirrom Dance Studio, Inc. deal description: Students learn techniques in belly-dancing, flamenco and Middle Eastern drumming, then participate in an interactive drum jam. Choose from three options: $40.50 for 5 belly-dance, flamenco and Middle Eastern drumming classes and one admission to drum jam, $72 for 10 classes, or $135 for 20 classes. When: Saturday, Dec. 21. 10-11a.m.

Where: 9803 Stella Link, Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Price: from $40.50 (55% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to get this deal Up to 90% off kids' martial-arts classes From the Kids Love Martial Arts deal description: Kids develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-respect while learning self-defense skills that make them bully-proof. Choose between two options: a 10-class pass and one private lesson for kids, including initiation and uniform for $20, or a 20-class pass and two private lessons for kids, including initiation and uniform for $35. Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Northwest Houston

