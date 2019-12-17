Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From waltz lessons to an EDM show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Waltz With Me Wednesday

From the event description:

Well-known Houston troubadour Jimmy Pizzitola presents an evening of country-inspired waltzes. Come in at 7 p.m. for complimentary waltz lessons and stick around to showcase your new skills on the dancefloor at Goodnight Charlie's!

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Goodnight Charlie's, 2531 Kuester St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hip Hop Go Live 4

From the event description:

Support the children at Depelchin's Children Center when you attend Hip Hop Go Live 4. Join host Lil'Flip, Deseree Simone and DJ Michael Watts as he searches for the next artist to be featured on his Sunday night show on 97.9 The Box. Come out to enjoy fun, food and door prizes.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Club Safari Houston, 7601 De Moss Drive

Price: Free (Hip Hop Go Live); Free (Depelchin's Children's Center)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mor Elian

From the event description:

Bauhaus is proud to bring yet another Houston debut! Tel Aviv-raised, LA-seasoned and currently Berlin-based DJ, radio host, and producer, Mor Elian.

When: Friday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 21, 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Price: $10-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.