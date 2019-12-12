3 intriguing community and culture events in Houston this weekend

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From TED Talks by women of Houston to a professional silhouette artist, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.

TEDxHoustonWomen : Bold + Brilliant!

From the event description:

This is our year to be bold and brilliant! At TEDxHoustonWomen 2019, we'll provide first-look talks from some of the world's most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators who presented on the TEDWomen stage this week, and offer live talks from some of Houston's own thought-provoking pioneers making power moves, brilliant people sharing their hard-earned insights, and local champions who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates for our diverse communities.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Drive

Admission: $120-$150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Premier silhouette artist Cindi in Houston

From the event description:

Get the world's most famous silhouette artist, Cindi, to do a hand-cut profile of you and your children for holiday gifts.



When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Imagination Toys & Shoes, 3851 Bellaire Blvd.

Admission: $35 per person, $10 for duplicates

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Celebration of Alisa's New Journey

From the event description:

Join us as we celebrate Alisa's move to the lights, camera and action of Hollywood.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-8 p.m.

Where: HBFFA, 4919 Reed Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

