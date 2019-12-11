Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From wine society meet-up to a murder mystery dinner, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Black Girls Wine Society From the event description: Join The Hoston Chapter of Black Girls Wine at Sixty Vines. Let's experience "Wine on tap" in this comfortable and sophisticated restaurant inspired by California wine country. When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Sable Gate Winery, 2600 Travis St., Suite 104

Price: $50 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Mix and Mingle From the event description: Been set up for a blind date? Swiped right? Attended a speed dating event? Have we got something planned for you! Join us for a Mix and Mingle! We believe that meeting your special someone should be a fun filled and memorable experience. For only $10, each attendee will have a chance to eat, drink, enjoy a photo booth opportunity and win some prizes while getting to know other singles! When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-9 p.m.

Where: 8446 Howard Drive

Price: $10 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets 28% off wine tasting From the La Fuente Winery deal description: Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages. Choose from two options: $36 for tasting of five wines for two people ($50 value) or $73.50 for four people ($100 value). When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East

Price: from $36 (28% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to nab this deal Discounted beer and mini-golf at Under the Radar Brewery From the Under the Radar Brewery deal description: Guests can taste craft brews ranging from blonde ales to fruity seasonal beers and play a round of miniature golf as well. What's included, per person: Flight of beer, pint of beer, to-go pint glass (temporarily out of stock, replaced by Under the Radar Brewery stickers) and a round of miniature golf. The deal is good for one person($15), two people($29) or four people ($56). Where: 1506 Truxillo St., South Central Houston

Price: from $15 (40% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to score this deal Discounted mystery dinner theater package From the Mystery Cafe deal description: Theatergoers dine on a three-course meal as they attempt to solve a mystery unraveling before their eyes. What's included: One mystery dinner theater package for two. The tickets unclude a three-course meal (kids and vegan options available). When: Saturday. Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: 2400 W. Loop South, Westside

Where: 2400 W. Loop South, Westside

Price: $95 (26% discount off regular price)