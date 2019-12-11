Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week
Black Girls Wine Society
Join The Hoston Chapter of Black Girls Wine at Sixty Vines. Let's experience "Wine on tap" in this comfortable and sophisticated restaurant inspired by California wine country.
Where: Sable Gate Winery, 2600 Travis St., Suite 104
Price: $50
Mix and Mingle
Been set up for a blind date? Swiped right? Attended a speed dating event? Have we got something planned for you! Join us for a Mix and Mingle! We believe that meeting your special someone should be a fun filled and memorable experience. For only $10, each attendee will have a chance to eat, drink, enjoy a photo booth opportunity and win some prizes while getting to know other singles!
Where: 8446 Howard Drive
Price: $10
28% off wine tasting
Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages. Choose from two options: $36 for tasting of five wines for two people ($50 value) or $73.50 for four people ($100 value).
Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East
Price: from $36 (28% discount off regular price)
Discounted beer and mini-golf at Under the Radar Brewery
Guests can taste craft brews ranging from blonde ales to fruity seasonal beers and play a round of miniature golf as well. What's included, per person: Flight of beer, pint of beer, to-go pint glass (temporarily out of stock, replaced by Under the Radar Brewery stickers) and a round of miniature golf. The deal is good for one person($15), two people($29) or four people ($56).
Price: from $15 (40% discount off regular price)
Discounted mystery dinner theater package
Theatergoers dine on a three-course meal as they attempt to solve a mystery unraveling before their eyes. What's included: One mystery dinner theater package for two. The tickets unclude a three-course meal (kids and vegan options available).
Where: 2400 W. Loop South, Westside
Price: $95 (26% discount off regular price)
