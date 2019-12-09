5 events to check out in Houston this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a cookie decorating event to a holiday concert at the mall, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Sunday paella feed and beer

Enjoy a tasty seafood or Valenciana-meat paella and get the first beer on us — free.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m.

Where: The Kings Head Pub, 1809 Eldridge Pkwy, 1809 Eldridge Parkway

Admission: $19.95

Christmas cookie decorating class

Join Sweet Vixen's Desserts and A 2nd Cup for a Christmas cookie decorating workshop! This event is great for girl's nights out, family activities, and general merry making. What's included: Class instruction for various techniques when using royal icing on sugar cookies, holiday snacks and treats and you take home all of the cookies you make!

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: A 2nd Cup, 1111 E. 11th St.

Admission: $40

Eye Spy Wednesdays with DJ Rockwell

AURA Dynamic Nightlife. Eye Spy Wednesday with. DJ Rockwell.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Dec. 12, 2 a.m.

Where: AURA, 4701 Nett St., Suite A

Admission: Free

Story Live: Home for the holidays edition

Kick off the holiday celebrations with a night of festive musical selections performed by local artists. Bring the cheer! From jazz, soul, to holiday favorites, join us for music sure to inspire the yultide spirit.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Galleria At Houston, at Macy's, 5135 W. Alabama St., Floor 2

Admission: Free

Crash In concert

I will be at Houston Underground to make your body move! Come dance with ya boi!

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 10-10 p.m.

Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.

Admission: $12

