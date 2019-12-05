Must-see pictures of children meeting Santa Claus
HOUSTON – Tis the season for shopping trips to the mall and pictures with Santa, but what happens when kids don’t have a jolly encounter with the man in the red suit?
We did a call-out for photo sessions with Santa Claus that didn’t go as planned.
Here are 10 of the most hilarious submissions:
Poor baby
Her older sister was dedicated to getting this photo
“Mom, please take me”
That’s not the Santa he was hoping for...
We can hear her screams through this photo
Not a fan of Santa but she’ll still take the teddy bear
Even Santa looks sad
Trying to make a run for it...
“Please grab me, mom”
Hush little baby Santa’s saying ‘Shhhh’
See all of our submissions here:
