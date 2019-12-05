Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Easy Creole dish in just 20 minutes

Here is a yummy recipe from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Easy Sausage and Shrimp Creole

Ingredients

1 Bayou Brothers Creole Sauce

4 cup(s) Heb Jalapeno Sausage Chopped

1 Lb Raw shrimp peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho Rub Sear-n-Crust

3 Tbsp Heb Unsalted Butter

Directions

1) Heat large sauce pan then add in creole sauce, heat on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add in chopped sausage.

2) Heat sausage in sauce for about 10 minutes. In a small bowl season shrimp with southwest ancho rub. Add shrimp into pan with the sauce keep on medium heat heat for 4-5 minutes. Then turn heat off and add in butter. Stir and serve. Pour over rice or grits or pasta.